Art Dirt: Exit Interview: a Chat with Christopher Blay

by Glasstire August 1, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail
Christopher Blay, Glasstire Editor and Curator for HMAAC

Christopher Blay will start his appointment as the new Chief Curator at Houston Museum of African American Culture on September 1

William Sarradet talks with Christopher Blay about his tenure as Glasstire’s News Editor, the trends he’s seen in Texas art, and how being an artist impacts the way he approaches writing and curating.

“My art practice ran smack into my role as a writer and art critic pretty early on. I think it came from the lack of real criticism that artists crave, good or bad.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Reading: Selected Writing by Christopher Blay
(Final) Letter From the News Editor
Artist on Artist Podcast Series
Artist On Artist: Deborah Roberts
101 Black Artists Living and Working in Texas
My First Coup
Black Artists Should Sit Out Black History Month
Elvis, Lee, Grant, Lincoln, and Wayne: My Visit to the Texas Civil War Museum in White Settlement, Texas
Good Hair: Jer’Lisa Devezin at Nasher Sculpture Center
Ugly, Beautiful, Pretty, Kitsch: Monet’s Late Years at the Kimbell
Takashi Murakami’s ‘The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg’ at the Modern
Too Much of a Good Thing: “30 Americans” at Arlington Museum of Art
Five Easy Pieces: Christmas Episodes of Black TV Sitcoms From The ’70s and ’80s
Soul of a Nation: Three Doors That Lead Into the MFAH’s Current Exhibition
A Baker’s+ Dozen: 14 Works of Art About Protest and Police Brutality [1963 – 2018]
Art And The Public Sphere: An Interview With lauren woods
Art Dirt: Racism, Art, and the Last Few Weeks
Laurie Simmons’ Unnerving and Prescient Visions
The Kobayashi Maru: Star Trek’s No-Win Scenario and The Great Lockdown of 2020
Top Five: June 18, 2020. Art Versus Police Brutality
Gordon Parks: ‘The New Tide’ at Amon Carter Museum of American Art
How Many Guns Do We Have? A Lot.
What’s In Your Fridge?: Artist Brian Fridge and Others Share Photographs With Glasstire
For Veterans Day: Texas-Based Artists-Veterans, In Their Own Words
In Praise of the Working Texas Artist
dis America
Letter From the News Editor: One Year On
In Their Own Words: Stories From Artist Who Are Mothers
Artists Make Love: Artist Couples Share Art Made For Each Other

0 comment

You may also like

Art Dirt: How is COVID-19 Affecting Texas Art?

March 15, 2020

Art Dirt: The Death of Art Fairs

September 13, 2020

Art Dirt: Our Thoughts on The Museum of...

November 22, 2020

The Amon Carter to Start “Carter Community Artists”...

December 7, 2018

Art Dirt: Berlin Museums Vandalized; Gallery and Nonprofit...

October 25, 2020

StoryCorps’ First Dallas Interview Is With Artist Christopher...

November 19, 2014

Art Dirt: Is It Time for Texas Art...

April 26, 2020

Top Five: July 14, 2016

July 14, 2016

Art Dirt: Do Artists Make Good Critics?

March 1, 2020

Art Dirt: Predictions and Hopes for the Coming...

January 5, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: