Art Dirt: Exit Interview: a Chat with Christopher Blay

William Sarradet talks with Christopher Blay about his tenure as Glasstire’s News Editor, the trends he’s seen in Texas art, and how being an artist impacts the way he approaches writing and curating.

“My art practice ran smack into my role as a writer and art critic pretty early on. I think it came from the lack of real criticism that artists crave, good or bad.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

