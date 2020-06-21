Art Dirt: Racism, Art, and the Last Few Weeks

Christopher Blay and Christina Rees talk about the events of the last few weeks, and whether black artists are holding out hope that this moment will move the needle on racial violence and injustice.

“I think artists aren’t waiting for museums and galleries to create a response to what’s happening in the world. It’s either something that infects you and invades your work, or something that’s always a part of who you are and you can’t make anything else.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

If you like Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related reading:

A Baker’s+ Dozen: 14 Works of Art About Protest and Police Brutality [1963 – 2018]

Top Five: June 18, 2020. Art Versus Police Brutality

Visiting SAMA (and Other Things)

Slowed and Throwed: The Mutated New Lens of CAMH’s Hip Hop Show

Art And The Public Sphere: An Interview With lauren woods

dis America

Black Artists Should Sit Out Black History Month

How to Erase the Flood

Autumn Knight: Directions to Prairie View

Tierney Malone and Robert Hodge at Galveston Arts Center

Notes on Christian Marclay’s “Guitar Drag”