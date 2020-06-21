Art Dirt: Racism, Art, and the Last Few Weeks

by Glasstire June 21, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Christopher Blay and Christina Rees, June 20, 2020, Houston. Photo: Tina Blay

Christopher Blay and Christina Rees talk about the events of the last few weeks, and whether black artists are holding out hope that this moment will move the needle on racial violence and injustice.

“I think artists aren’t waiting for museums and galleries to create a response to what’s happening in the world. It’s either something that infects you and invades your work, or something that’s always a part of who you are and you can’t make anything else.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also listen to it here. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts.

 

If you like Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related reading:

A Baker’s+ Dozen: 14 Works of Art About Protest and Police Brutality [1963 – 2018]

Top Five: June 18, 2020. Art Versus Police Brutality

Visiting SAMA (and Other Things) 

Slowed and Throwed: The Mutated New Lens of CAMH’s Hip Hop Show 

Art And The Public Sphere: An Interview With lauren woods

dis America 

Black Artists Should Sit Out Black History Month

How to Erase the Flood 

Autumn Knight: Directions to Prairie View

Tierney Malone and Robert Hodge at Galveston Arts Center

Notes on Christian Marclay’s “Guitar Drag” 

 

0 comment

You may also like

From Chuck & George: Join a Coloring Book/Animation...

April 20, 2020

Arts Funders Band Together, Launch Emergency Nationwide $10...

April 8, 2020

Some Resources For Artists and Art Professionals During...

March 15, 2020

Dallas Advocacy Group “Creating Our Future” Announces Donations...

March 27, 2020

Letter From the Editor: Week of April 13

April 15, 2020

The Closing of Houston’s Space HL: An Interview...

April 28, 2020

Top Five: March 26, 2020. Our Top Five...

March 26, 2020

Art Dirt: Is It Time for Texas Art...

April 26, 2020

Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum to Reopen June...

June 11, 2020

The Grace Museum Reopens on Tuesday, June 2

May 30, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: