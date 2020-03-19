What’s In Your Fridge?: Artist Brian Fridge and Others Share Photographs With Glasstire

With shelter-in-place restrictions and social distancing recommendations going out across the country, some artists are preparing for what could be a long stay at home. As I bought groceries for the week, I wondered if other artists were doing the same thing.

I reached out. “What’s in your fridge?” Some artists were skeptical: “I’m not stocking up on anything, lol! Pretty much same as I did for the Y2K scare!” Dallas artist Vicki Meek texted me. Others like Celia Eberle sent me her more pressing need: a picture of her hoard of Loctite Super Glue.

My hope is that you look at these images as a sort of proof-of-life document. Check in on these artists if you know them, and others you may know.

Here now (with apologies to artists Mark Menjivar and Brian Fridge) are images from Texas-based artists who answered the question with images — from DFW, Houston, San Antonio, Lubbock, and Nacogdoches. What’s in your refrigerator right now?

San Antonio artist Joey Fauerso.

Randy Guthmiller, artist and Manager of Visitors Experiences at Ruby City, San Antonio.

Fort Worth artist Lynné Bowman Cravens, who is also Gallery Manager at Texas Christian University’s Fort Worth Contemporary Arts and Moudy galleries.

DFW photographer Misty Keasler.

“We stocked up on fruit, lunch meats, water, juice, and all types of greens. We are in transition with our move, so we wanted to be conscious of others and not overbuying into the panic.”- Robert Hodge, whose works can be seen in Slowed and Throwed: Records of the City Through Mutated Lenses, at Contemporary Arts Museum, Houston (temporarily closed).

“I have a picky toddler so I’ve got a tower of kids’ yogurt and a few boxes of what Netty calls ‘Apple Bug Squeezes.’ But I wish I had beer.” –Tiffany Wolf Smith, artist and Assistant Curator of Education at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

DFW artist couple Sue Anne Rische and Ryder Richards shared this picture of their refrigerator.

Greg Bahr — artist, father, and Lead Preparator at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth, shared this photograph with Glasstire.

“Haha… I am a tidy idiot. Don’t judge… And don’t try and barter for my last Martin House pickle beer. I should have moved that.” -Collections Manager of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs at The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston Jason Dibley.

“Haha, I’m running low on supplies… hopefully this blows over soon.” –Tim Harding, of Fort Worth, represented by Cris Worley Fine Arts, Dallas.

La Grange, Texas artist Danielle East has recently moved to Lubbock, where she is an artist-in-residence at the Charles Adams Studio Project (CASP).

“Here’s my fridge. Stocking up on eggs and can’t live without Vegenaise!” -Dallas artist Julie Libersat.

Fort Worth’s Kimbell Art Museum‘s Senior Preparator, artist Jesse Sierra Hernandez, sent us this photo. “Not really stocking up on anything particular. But here you go, fridge and freezer.”

Devon Nowlin, artist and Collection Manager at Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth: “Trying to keep fresh stuff and yogurt. And plenty of tortillas. For Gabe [Nowlin’s husband], it’s sandwich supplies and pickled okra.”

Houston artists (and spouses) Emily Peacock and Patrick Renner.

Houston-based artist Bradly Brown, who is a professor and Gallery Curator at San Jacinto College, sent a photograph of his pre-fridge stash.

Artist-in-residence at San Antonio’s Sala Diaz, artist and curator Heyd Fontenot shared a picture of his “Quarantine Freezer.”

Kalee Appleton, Assistant Professor of Art (Photography) at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Professor of Studio Art and the Sculpture Program Coordinator in the College of Visual Arts & Design at the University of North Texas, Alicia Eggert: “My fridge is almost empty now actually. I’m living off leftovers. It’s amazing how much food you go through when you have a kid. I need to restock, but I’m not looking forward to it! I’m trying to put it off for another day or two.”

Terri Thornton is a Fort Worth-based artist, and the Curator of Education at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. (Artist Cam Schoepp is her husband, so this is his fridge, too.)

“Oh man! We have a lot of lentil salad!” –Candice Hicks, an artist and Associate Professor at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.

Jessica Fuentes is Fort Worth artist and also Manager of School and Community Outreach at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. Her current exhibition is Duo Means Two, is on view (temporarily closed) at Fort Worth Community Arts Center.

“The fridge, the door, the core, and Ohh Gawd the freezer!” -Dallas duo Brian Keith Jones, and Brian Scott, a.k.a. Chuck & George.

“Here’s the smackdown!” -Fort Worth artist Nancy Lamb.

When we asked, Lubbock artist Jonathan Whitfill sent us this image.

Dallas artist Liz Trosper, whose work is in the current (and temporarily closed) Texas Women: A New History of Abstract Art at the San Antonio Museum of Art and is represented by Barry Whistler Gallery in Dallas, sent us a picture of her fridge.

Artist Kristen Cochran is a Dallas artist.

Dallas artist Delaney Smith‘s most recent work is a collaboration with the organization Make Art With Purpose.

Giovanni Valderas was recently appointed Exhibitions Manager at Fort Worth Community Arts Center. His most recent work was in a show at Art League Houston, in January.

Finally: This list wouldn’t be complete without the aforementioned Mark Menjivar, whose series of photographs of refrigerators (from across the country) is some of the work he is most-known for. He teaches art at Texas State in San Marcos.

A special thanks to all the artists who responded to this call for images, even when you replied: “Hell no!”