Artist On Artist: Deborah Roberts

Artist On Artist is Glasstire’s video and audio podcast series in which Glasstire’s News Editor Christopher Blay, also an artist, hosts Texas-based artists and art professionals in one-on-one conversations.

This week’s guest artist, the Austin-based Deborah Roberts, discusses her process, her current major solo exhibition at The Contemporary Austin, and how identity features in her work.

“We see this monolithic idea of what the world thinks is Blackness, but we know that the Black experience is whatever the Black person has. That’s the Black experience. And that’s the individual experience.”

Below are both the podcast and video versions of this interview.

