Glasstire is pleased to announce a yearlong partnership with Art21, the organization known for producing award-winning documentary films about the lives and work of some of the world’s best-known contemporary artists. Throughout their history, Art21 has made a number of films highlighting artists who are either based in Texas, or have a significant connection to the state. In the coming months, we’ll be co-publishing a small selection of these films, which show the rich cultural landscape of Texas.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Glasstire to showcase the work of contemporary artists hailing from Texas through our films,” says Tina Kukielski, Art21 Susan Sollins Executive Director and Chief Curator. “Texans comprise our largest following in the American South, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to deepen our connection to the region.”

Brandon Zech, Glasstire’s Publisher, added, “While Texas is awash with creative talent, many people outside of our state don’t know about the fantastic artists who have chosen to live and work here. I’m thrilled we’re partnering with Art21 to co-publish some of the videos they’ve produced spotlighting the work being done here. Glasstire is driven by the idea that Texas artists can hold their own when compared to artists based anywhere else. I think these videos help prove that to be true.”

The first film highlights Houston-based artist Trenton Doyle Hancock. Born in Oklahoma and raised in Paris, Texas, Hancock attended Texas A&M University-Commerce. His religious upbringing and early interest in cartoons greatly inform the tropes and themes he explores in his artwork. Watch the film below; you can see this and other films on Art21’s website, and on their YouTube channel.