Top Five: January 31, 2019

Christina Rees and Brandon Zech on a show that calls for flash photography in Houston, an explosion of prints in Austin, and a retrospective of Sterling Ruby’s work in Dallas.

1. Contemporary Focus: Trenton Doyle Hancock

Menil Collection (Houston)

January 25 – May 19

Conversation with Trenton Doyle Hancock and Michelle White on February 6, 7 PM

“Epidemic! Presents: Step and Screw!, a series of thirty works on paper by Houston-based artist Trenton Doyle Hancock, combines illustrations and text in a comic strip-like format. For this presentation, Epidemic! will be installed in a shed, constructed in the center of the gallery and illuminated by a single light bulb, echoing the story told in the ink drawings. On the exterior walls of the shed and the surrounding gallery walls, the artist will create a new tableau of related site-specific drawings, extending the narrative beyond the thirty framed works into the exhibition space and visitor experience.”

2. Intersections

Presa House (San Antonio)

February 1 – 23

Opening February 1, 6-11 PM

“Intersections celebrates women of color through a diverse collection of 22 artists and their stories told from a variety experiences and perspectives. In addition to highlighting artists from San Antonio, the exhibition aims to explore spaces across Texas and the narratives of women of color from the region. Presa House has reached out to a selection of curators from Austin, Houston, Corpus Christi, and Laredo, TX to collaborate in creating space and a platform for these artists.” For a full list of artists in the show, go here.

3. PrintExpo (BinFest and Steamroller)

Blue Genie (Austin)

February 2, 12-5 PM

PrintExpo includes a sale of artists’ prints, along with a steamroller print event. PrintExpo is part of PrintAustin.

4. Sterling Ruby: Sculpture

Nasher Sculpture Center (Dallas)

February 2 – April 21

“Sterling Ruby’s multifaceted practice encompasses sculpture, ceramics, installation, textiles, clothing, painting, collage, photography, and video. Featuring nearly 30 large- and moderately-scaled sculptures spanning his career, Sterling Ruby: Sculpture will be the first museum exhibition to survey the great variety of sculptural work of the artist.”

5. John Forse: Many Returns

Houston Community College: Central Art Gallery

January 22 – February 15

A show of works by Houston-based artist John Forse.