Meow Wolf Grapevine Opens Call for Trash Fashion Show

by Jessica Fuentes April 16, 2024
Meow Wolf Grapevine, an arts entertainment company located in North Texas, has announced an open call for artists, designers, and creatives, to participate in its inaugural Trashion Show.

A photograph of an otherworldly costume designed by a Meow Wolf designer.

Meow Wolf, Denver Fashion Week 2022

In 2022, during Denver Fashion Week, Meow Wolf Denver hosted its first fashion show, featuring a fantastical line of designs by Kate Major, a Costume Designer at Meow Wolf. The following year, the organization hosted its inaugural Trashion Show in Denver, which focused on themes related to sustainability. 

In a press release, Kelly Schwartz, Meow Wolf Grapevine’s General Manager, said, “The Trashion Show is a testament to our commitment to fostering eco-conscious artistry and pushing the boundaries of immersive experiences. The Real Unreal’s guests will witness the transformative power of trash on the runway, as it unfolds into profound works of wearable art.”

The inaugural Trashion Show theme is “Celebrate,” and may be interpreted in a variety of ways. The press release states that Meow Wolf is looking for “unconventional and exciting” ideas that “[breathe] new life into discarded materials.”

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age to participate. Teams are welcome to apply, however, on the day of the show a maximum of three members of a team will be allowed onsite (this includes the model). Submissions will be evaluated by a panel of specialists who will consider the design’s creativity, interpretation of the theme, and potential for performative storytelling. Designers are expected to provide their own models, as well as hair and make-up needs.

The application deadline has been extended to Tuesday, April 30, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Selected creatives will be compensated for their design. Learn more about the application process and apply here.

The fashion show event will take place on Thursday, July 11, at 6 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years of age. Tickets can be purchased via the Meow Wolf website

