Luminaria Announces Call for Artists & 2023 Festival Details

Luminaria, a San Antonio-based arts nonprofit, has announced details of its annual nighttime Contemporary Arts Festival, along with a call for artists.

The festival, which has traditionally been held in November, is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023. Though the date has changed, the event will again be held at Hemisfair and the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.

In a press release, San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture Director Krystal Jones stated, “As a true signature event for the city, this is a wonderful opportunity for the talented and diverse artists of San Antonio to have professional exposure and spark their own creative juices. Being part of and attending Luminaria is a total sensory experience full of discovery and awe as you stroll to each artwork, performance or installation.”

Established and emerging artists in various disciplines, including film, music, theater, spoken word, dance, visual art, and installation art are encouraged to apply. While the event spotlights San Antonio, South Texas, and Texas artists, applicants from outside of the state are also invited to apply.

Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano remarked, “Our goal with Luminaria is to celebrate and support artists and give them a platform to inspire our community as a whole. Through this open call process, we hope to encourage artists of all artistic genres representing the diverse voices and backgrounds of our artistic community to share their unique vision.”

The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 26 at 11:59 pm CST. A curatorial committee composed of local working artists and art experts will evaluate the submitted applications, and selected artists will be notified in April. Artists will then have the opportunity for site-visits, consultations, mentorship, a photo shoot, filming of a spotlight video, media interviews, and networking. The festival line-up will be announced publicly in September.

To learn more and apply, visit Luminaria’s AnyArtist application page.