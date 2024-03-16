Contemporary Art Month Opens Application for 2024 Microgrants

by Jessica Fuentes March 16, 2024
Contemporary Art Month (CAM) San Antonio has opened its annual application for its micro-grant program, CAMGrant.

CAM is a nonprofit organization that promotes contemporary art in San Antonio by organizing an annual month-long city-wide celebration during March. This year Christopher Blay, curator at the Houston Museum of African American Culture, was the guest curator for the CAM Perennial, an annual exhibition that coincides with Contemporary Art Month. 

The CAMGrant program was launched in 2022 and provides unrestricted funds to support local artists. In its first year, the granting program offered four $500 grants. Last year, to better support recipients, the organization increased the award amount to $1,000 and reduced the number of grantees to three artists. The 2023 awardees were Kim Bishop, Tanesha Sumerset Payne, and Ashleigh Valentine Garza. This year, while the award amount will still be $1,000, only two grants will be offered. 

In a press release, Nina Hassele, CAM’s Executive Director, remarked, “This grant continues to be spearheaded by an incredible group of women, and I am really proud of that. It marks a major milestone for our organization and the community of artists whom we serve.”

San Antonio artists are encouraged to submit their applications for consideration. The application deadline is Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced via email on March 29, and a public announcement will be made at the CAMMIE Awards and CAM Closing Event on March 30. 

Learn more about the CAMGrant and apply via the CAM website.

