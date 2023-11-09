Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Launches Tejano Conjunto Festival Poster Contest

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center in San Antonio has launched a poster contest for its 42nd Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival.

Last year marked the return of the annual poster contest after a two-year hiatus. Elisa de Hoyos, a musician and artist living in Weslaco, a small Texas town in the Rio Grande Valley between McAllen and Harlingen, was named the overall winner, and additional winners were announced in the student categories.

Similarly, the 2024 contest is open to both professionals and students; a top winner will be awarded a $2,000 prize and their submission will be used as the primary marketing image for the festival. Winners will also be announced in the following categories: middle school, high school, college, and open/professional levels.

In a press release, Cristina Ballí, Executive Director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, remarked, “The Tejano Conjunto Festival Poster Contest is becoming a popular program at the Guadalupe. Teachers look forward to engaging their students while they learn about local culture and heritage, practicing artists appreciate the opportunity to take part in a beloved local custom, and the public enjoys viewing the artwork on display at the Progreso Community Gallery of the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore.”

Entries to the contest must be on the theme of conjunto music and must include the words “Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio 2014.” The submission deadline is January 12, 2024 at 5 p.m., and winners will be announced on February 19. The overall winner and winners in each category will be recognized on May 17 at the festival in Rosedale Park.

Read the full contest guidelines here and access the official entry form here.