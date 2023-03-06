Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Announces Winning Tejano Conjunto Festival Posters

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center in San Antonio has announced the winning poster designs for its 41st Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival.

Elisa de Hoyos, a musician and artist living in Weslaco, a small Texas town in the Rio Grande Valley between McAllen and Harlingen, was named the overall winner. Her poster features a young woman playing the accordion with a halo of accordion graphics around her head and a delicate rosary framing the overall design. As the winner of the top prize, Ms. de Hoyos will receive a $2,000 monetary award and her poster will be used to promote and market the upcoming festival.

The poster contest was open to middle school, high school, and college students, as well as professionals. Along with the top winner, the GCAC announced winners in the student categories, including Gabriela Mejia for middle school, Ava Rocha for high school, and Michael Alvarez for college. Guest judges for the poster contest included Adriana Garcia, an award-winning San Antonio artist, and Rambo Salinas, the owner of Friends of Sound Records. The winning posters and all other entries are currently on view at the Progreso Gallery next to the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore (1300 Guadalupe St. San Antonio, Texas).

In a press release, GCAC Executive Director Cristina Ballí said, “We are so honored to have such an outpouring of artists of all ages submitting their excellent and heartfelt work to the poster contest this year. It is fantastic to have Elisa de Hoyos’ beautiful winning poster representing our 41st annual festival and our unique music!”

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will host events leading up to the festival, including a free dance for seniors on Wednesday, May 17, and a Conjunto Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony and dinner on Thursday, May 18. The festival will be held at Rosedale Park in northwest San Antonio from Friday, May 19 through Sunday, May 21. For more information, visit the GCAC website.