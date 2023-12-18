NXTHVN Announces Open Call for Artists and Curators

NXTHVN, a nonprofit fellowship program in New Haven, Connecticut, has opened its annual call for applications from artists and curators.

Founded in 2018, NXTHVN hosts up to seven artists and two curators each year for its 10-month fellowship program. Fellows receive studio or office space, a stipend, and subsidized housing. Stipends are distributed quarterly throughout the fellowship year, with Curatorial Fellows receiving $45,000 and Studio Fellows receiving $35,000.

During the fellowship, participants take part in a mentorship-driven curriculum that includes monthly professional development sessions led by artists, curators, scholars, and practitioners. Additionally, fellows are paired with a high school apprentice for what the organization describes as a “one-on-one mutual learning” experience. At the end of the program, NXTHVN presents a group show of works by the fellows and produces a publication featuring writing and work by both fellows and apprentices.

NXTHVN welcomes applicants from across the world. Past Texas-based artists who have participated in the program include Vincent Valdez (2020-2021), John Guzman (2021-2022), and Adrian Armstrong (2023-2024).

The sixth fellowship cohort will take place from August 2024 through May 2025. Applicants must be 21 years old by the start of the fellowship program and cannot be enrolled in an academic program or residency during the fellowship year. While selected fellows are expected to relocate to New Haven for the duration of the program, NXTHVN does not cover costs of travel and relocation.

A panel made up of NXTHVN staff and alumni will select the 2024-2025 fellows. Interviews will be held in the spring, and selected applicants will be notified in April 2024. Applications will be accepted through February 26, 2024. Learn more and apply via the NXTHVN website.