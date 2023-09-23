Women & Their Work Announces Call for 2024/2025 Exhibition Proposals

Women & Their Work (W&TW), a nonprofit visual and performing arts organization in Austin, has announced an open call for exhibition proposals for its 2024/2025 season.

Texas-based women artists, who have not presented a solo exhibition at W&TW within the past decade, are eligible to apply. The organization seeks innovative contemporary art in all media from artists in any stage of their careers. W&TW’s application criteria specify that submitted works, “should demonstrate that [the artist is] capable in vision and scope of creating a powerful solo exhibition that can command an approximately 1,700 square foot gallery space.” View a 3D rendering of the space here.

The deadline to apply is Friday, October 27, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Exhibition proposals will be reviewed by a jury that includes W&TW alumnae artists Joey Fauerso, Aryel René Jackson, and Ann Johnson. Learn more about the jurors below, via descriptions provided by W&TW.

Selected artists will receive a $2,000 honorarium and support from the gallery staff to bring their vision to fruition. Additionally, a small honorarium will be available for a Curatorial Advisor of the artist’s choosing, a color catalog of the work will be published, a six-minute video will be produced, and a public program will be organized in conjunction with the exhibition.

Learn more about the application process and submit an exhibition proposal via W&TW’s CaFÉ portal.

Joey Fauerso (she/her) is a 2022 Guggenheim Fellow in the Fine Arts. She received an MFA from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a BFA from the University of Iowa-Iowa City. Her work consists mostly of painting, video, installation and performance addressing issues of gender, humor and family. Recently her work has been exhibited at the Visual Arts Center at the University of Texas, Bemis Center for Contemporary Art, MASS MoCA, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Drawing Center in New York, and New Mexico State University Art Museum. Ms. Fauerso has been the recipient of multiple grants and residencies, including a 2020 Joan Mitchell Grant for Painters and Sculptors, a 2021 Sustainable Arts Foundation grant, the Golden Foundation Grant, Dallas Museum of Art Kimberough Grant, the RAIR artist in residence grant, Yaddo, MacDowell, and Kunstlerhaus Bethanien in Berlin. Ms. Fauerso is a Professor in the School of Art and Design at Texas State University.

Aryel “Ariel” René Jackson (they/them) is a multi and interdisciplinary artist storyteller. Through film and installation, their process incorporates tenets of play and magic into a filmmaking practice. With an interest in agriculture and meteorology, Mx. Jackson appropriates tools through sculpture and performance, and creates mixed media using found objects, stills and organic material. They are an alum of The University of Texas at Austin (2019), the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture (2019), the Royal College of Art Exchange Program (2018), and The Cooper Union (2013). Their films have screened at the Museum of Modern Art, New York (2022); the Baltimore Museum of Art (2021); and The Momentary (2020). Jackson’s work has been exhibited at Artpace, San Antonio (2022); Women & Their Work, Austin (2022); IDEA Lab, Art Gallery at Black Studies at UT (2021); Dallas Contemporary (2021); Jacob Lawrence Gallery, Seattle (2021); SculptureCenter, New York (2019); New Museum, New York (2019); Contemporary Art Center, New Orleans (2018); and the Studio Museum in Harlem (2016).

Ann “Sole Sister” Johnson (she/her) was born in London, England and raised in Cheyenne, WY. Ms. Johnson is a Professor of Practice at Prairie View A&M University in Texas, where she also received a BS in Home Economics. She has received an MA in Humanities from the University of Houston-Clear Lake, as well as an MFA from The Academy of Art University in San Francisco with a concentration in printmaking. Primarily a mixed media artist, Johnson’s passion for exploring issues particularly in the Black community has led her to create a series of works that are evocative and engaging, including The Hoop Dreamin Collection and It Is The Not Knowing That Burns My Soul. The latter was included in an exhibition and catalog for the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian titled: Indivisible. In 2010 she received the Teaching Excellence Award at Prairie View A&M University, and was awarded Art Teacher of the Year in the School of Architecture. In 2011 she received the distinguished President’s Faculty of the Year award.