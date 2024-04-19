Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Anthony Sonnenberg: The State of My Heart at Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: March 19 – April 28, 2024.

via Rockport Center for the Arts:

Anthony Sonnenberg’s exhibition will explore the art of decoration. He expresses the process of decoration and adorning by designing elaborately enriched 3-D pieces.