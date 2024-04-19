Five-Minute Tours: Anthony Sonnenberg at Rockport Center for the Arts

by Glasstire April 19, 2024
Anthony Sonnenberg: The State of My Heart at Rockport Center for the Arts. Dates: March 19 – April 28, 2024.

via Rockport Center for the Arts:

Anthony Sonnenberg’s exhibition will explore the art of decoration. He expresses the process of decoration and adorning by designing elaborately enriched 3-D pieces.

