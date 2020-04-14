Five-Minute Tours: Casey Reas at UT Austin Landmarks

by Glasstire April 14, 2020
Image: Paul Bardagjy

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

A Mathematical Theory of Communication is a site-specific artwork by artist Casey Reas. The piece, commissioned by Landmarks, UT’s public art program, is installed in the North building of The Bill & Melinda Gates Computer Science Complex & Dell Computer Science Hall at UT Austin.

