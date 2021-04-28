Five-Minute Tours: Tracye Wear at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Tracye Wear: Botanicals at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 30 – May 11, 2021.

Via Moody Gallery:

“Moody Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of new work by Tracye Wear. Botanicals, on view March 30 – May 11, 2021, marks Wear’s second solo exhibition at the gallery since 2016. The exhibition features a new series of graphite drawings, oil stick drawings, ceramic vessels and sculptures which reflect her process as she developed this body of work. Wear is inspired by her combined interests in Cubist and early 20th Century sculpture with natural forms found in her garden.”

Via the artist:

“In July, 2020, after completing a long project of ceramic work, I sat down and sketched out a new body of work. As my isolation during the pandemic continued, those sketches turned into detailed, intricate drawing of seeds and bulbs from my garden, dried plants friends left in my mailbox and sometimes interesting shaped fruits and vegetables from the grocery store.

“I set up a drawing challenge so that I would take time to closely examine these objects in order to later inform shapes and surfaces for ceramic pieces. The sketches quickly became formal pencil drawings taking weeks to complete.

“Simultaneously I began drawing the same objects with oil pigment sticks. Simplifying the images, these drawings sussed out shapes and movement and color. All the drawings reference plants and pods that reoccur in my work or define new forms. The forced isolation in my studio allowed me the time to slow down, look closely and linger over structural details of the many objects I have collected over years from my garden and yard.”

The gallery is open by appointment Tuesday – Friday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm. To arrange a viewing of the exhibition please call or email the gallery at 713-526-9911 or [email protected]. Tracye Wear: Botanicals can also be viewed online at www.moodygallery.com.