Five-Minute Tours: Letitia Huckaby at Foto Relevance, Houston

by Glasstire April 3, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Five-Minute Tours: Letitia Huckaby at Foto Relevance, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Letitia Huckaby: Beautiful Blackness at Foto Relevance in Houston. Dates: March 6 – May 10, 2020. The run of the show might be extended.

“Letitia Huckaby’s Beautiful Blackness taps deep into the historical entanglements surrounding African American life in the rural American south. Drawn from multiple portfolios of Huckaby’s work, Beautiful Blackness is filled with documentary-style imagery of the South: lush landscapes, domestic interiors and exteriors, and ethereal figurative silhouettes. The photographs are presented in a distinctive material dimension, framed in embroidery hoops, reproduced on patterned flour sacks, and sewn into patchwork quilts.

Together, the works in Beautiful Blackness combine to depict a people and an unfulfilled legacy, yielding a visual elegy for a lost promised land. Rooted in each piece is a concern with the past, punctuated in particular by General William Sherman’s unkept, post-Civil War promise of forty acres and a mule, the migration of Exodusters, and the establishment of Freedmen’s towns throughout the region. The use of heirloom fabrics transforms Huckaby’s works into objects that seem poised to be passed down from one generation to the next.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: ‘Materials Hard + Soft’ Presented by...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Christopher Voss at SPC Fine Arts...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Texas Women: A New History of...

March 27, 2020

Top Five: March 26, 2020. Our Top Five...

March 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Hillerbrand+Magsamen at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art,...

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Edgar Meza at Front Gallery, Houston

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 33rd Annual Juried Art Student Exhibition...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 500XIT at 500X, Dallas

March 21, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Darcie Book at the Fort Worth...

March 27, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Katja Loher at Anya Tish Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: