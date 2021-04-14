Five-Minute Tours: Cedric Ingram at Art Museum TX, Katy

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Cedric Ingram: Storm’s Coming at Art Museum TX, Katy. Dates: January 20 – May 31, 2021.

Via the gallery:

“Born in Dallas, TX in 1981. He studied Studio Art and eventually completed a BA in Communications – Media Production from the University of Houston in 2006. After obtaining teaching certification in 2007, Cedric started teaching art at the high school level and continues to teach today.

“Ingram has displayed his artwork in galleries in California, Illinois, and Texas where he is currently producing works. In 2016 he was chosen as a finalist for the 36th Annual Hunting Art Prize for his work View from the Garden. Working predominantly with oil pastels as his medium of choice, he portrays urban contemporary themes.

“With a wife and three children, Ingram continues to pursue his artistic aspirations in Richmond, TX.”