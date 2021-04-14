Five-Minute Tours: Cedric Ingram at Art Museum TX, Katy

by Glasstire April 14, 2021
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Cedric Ingram: Storm’s Coming at Art Museum TX, Katy. Dates: January 20 – May 31, 2021.

Via the gallery:

“Born in Dallas, TX in 1981. He studied Studio Art and eventually completed a BA in Communications – Media Production from the University of Houston in 2006. After obtaining teaching certification in 2007, Cedric started teaching art at the high school level and continues to teach today.

“Ingram has displayed his artwork in galleries in California, Illinois, and Texas where he is currently producing works. In 2016 he was chosen as a finalist for the 36th Annual Hunting Art Prize for his work View from the Garden. Working predominantly with oil pastels as his medium of choice, he portrays urban contemporary themes.

“With a wife and three children, Ingram continues to pursue his artistic aspirations in Richmond, TX.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Adrian Aguilera and Betelhem Makonnen at...

November 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Tsz Kam & Nat Power at...

March 24, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jamie M. Speck at K Space...

January 8, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: David Alcantar at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin

August 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: taylor barnes at Big Medium, Austin

October 1, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: 20 in 2020 Part 3: Houston...

January 29, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: ‘Building a Legacy: Selections from the...

February 13, 2021

Five-Minute Tours: David Maisel “Precipice” at Amarillo Museum...

December 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Josiah Boornazian, Karl Julius Lieck, and...

July 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Texas National 2020 at SFA, Nacogdoches

June 13, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: