Seeking Submissions NOW: Share Short Videos of Your Texas Art Exhibitions on Glasstire

Glasstire is asking commercial galleries, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas to send us video walk-throughs of your current exhibitions! Please shoot a video on your phone or camera (horizontal, please), no more than five minutes long, and get it to us via email (or email us a link to download the file). We will post these videos on Glasstire’s homepage as part of a new series titled Five-Minute Tours. We will add a simple intro-outro to the video, upload it to our YouTube channel, and we’ll get it up. Feel free to make it as serious or as fun as you’d like.

Ideas: slow pans of the entire exhibition, plus a curator, gallerist, or artist describing the show, and perhaps highlighting a few key pieces. We’ll roll this out as a pilot program within days and we’ll keep it going for as long at the COVOD-19 situation persists. For more inspiration, see the video exhibition walkthroughs of James Kalm.

Email your submissions to [email protected]

Thank you, and we look forward to seeing your shows! Stay safe.