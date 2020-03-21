Five-Minute Tours: Cody Arnall at Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery, UT Permian Basin, Odessa

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See past Five-Minute Tours here.

Cody Arnall’s solo exhibition Who’s Got A Price on Their Head at Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery, UT Permian Basin, Odessa. Dates: March 5 – March 31.

Via the gallery: “Who’s Got a Price on Their Head investigates themes of personal and shared histories. Arnall examines the idea that humans are building their own destruction through a desire for power. He uses family stories regarding his grandfather who was a U.S. military telegrapher, and the shared experiences of the family with anger, alcoholism, and aggression. Arnall’s work reminds us that mortality is inevitable.”

Cody Arnall is Assistant Professor of Sculpture at Texas Tech University. He is currently an artist in resident at the Sculpture Center in Utica, NY.