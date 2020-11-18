Five-Minute Tours: Susan Budge at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Susan Budge: Ecstasy Over Agony at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, Houston. Dates: TBA

Via the gallery:

“Susan Budge’s show is Ecstasy Over Agony. Like all of us, she has had a hard time during the pandemic (loved ones falling ill, job loss, loss of studio = agony), but she has focused on the positive (spending more time with her son, moving in with her boyfriend at his ranch = ecstasy). The ceramic works in the show are abstract but very much tell a story of her life in 2020.”