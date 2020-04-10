Five-Minute Tours: Virginia Lee Montgomery at Lawndale Art Center, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Virginia Lee Montgomery: SKY LOOP at Lawndale Art Center in Houston. Dates: January 18 – April 25, 2020.

“Inspired by Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Houston and the artist’s childhood neighborhood, SKY LOOP is an ambitious, multi-disciplinary project by Virginia Lee Montgomery. SKY LOOP introduces a new direction for Montgomery in her art, both conceptually and materially, and presents a rigorous and metaphysical analysis of Hurricane Harvey as told through a formal yet subconscious language of Houston-specific symbols. To make the film, Montgomery utilizes a combination of archival footage, footage shot of Hurricane Harvey as she weathered the storm with her mother, and footage shot from her studio and alongside the Buffalo Bayou.”