Five-Minute Tours: Sarah Sudhoff at grayDUCK Gallery, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Sarah Sudhoff: Point of Origin at grayDUCK Gallery in Austin. Dates: March 6 – April 19, 2020.

Via grayDUCK: “This experimental exhibition takes cues from the connections between sound and human emotion.

“Growing up on or near military bases with her father, a military pilot, the sounds of aviation have long been the soundtrack of Sudhoff’s life. The sounds that would carry her father away for long deployments would resurface on his return. The sound of military planes and helicopters trigger nostalgia, hope and fear.

“In San Antonio, the artist lived under the direct paths of military training routes and the air ambulance system, and in Houston she again finds herself looking skyward, following the red helicopters of Memorial Hermann’s Life Flight. Her sparked memories and growing curiosity led her to Memorial Hermann to begin a conversation about a collaboration. With data from their five bases in the Houston area, she began her evolving Point of Origin project, seeking to honor those involved in these life-saving missions.

“The exhibition includes suspended sculptures, sound installation, and debossed wall works that draw upon personal observations, cartography, and the mechanics of the helicopter and those involved in the nearly 300 flights completed in just one month of Life Flight.”