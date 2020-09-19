Five-Minute Tours: Bismark Alejandro Reyes at Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Bismark Alejandro Reyes at Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston (IHCH). Dates: September 1 – October 25, 2020.

Via IHCH: “The exhibition introduces the artwork of Mexican-American artist Bismark Alejandro Reyes. The show includes paintings inspired by his life experiences connected to his ancestral roots mixed with iconic contemporary urban images. The exhibition corresponds to the Open Call 2020-2021, a project of Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston (IHCH).”

“About the artist: Although the artist Reyes was born in Houston, Texas, he was raised in both Houston and San Nicolas de Los Garza, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Besides continuing his path as a Mexican-American, self-taught, multidisciplinary artist, he is studying Architecture at Prairie View A&M University.”