Five-Minute Tours: Bismark Alejandro Reyes at Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston

by Glasstire September 19, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Bismark Alejandro Reyes at Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston (IHCH). Dates: September 1 – October 25, 2020.

Via IHCH: “The exhibition introduces the artwork of Mexican-American artist Bismark Alejandro Reyes. The show includes paintings inspired by his life experiences connected to his ancestral roots mixed with iconic contemporary urban images. The exhibition corresponds to the Open Call 2020-2021, a project of Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston (IHCH).”

“About the artist: Although the artist Reyes was born in Houston, Texas, he was raised in both Houston and San Nicolas de Los Garza, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Besides continuing his path as a Mexican-American, self-taught, multidisciplinary artist, he is studying Architecture at Prairie View A&M University.”

0 comment

You may also like

Top Five: April 30, 2020

April 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: David McManaway at The Grace Museum,...

April 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Jade Walker at The Museum of...

April 3, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Allyson Packer at the Hamon Arts...

April 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Anne Allen at Art Tooth at...

August 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mokha Laget at Gallery Sonja Roesch,...

June 13, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Through My Eyes” at Nicole Longnecker...

July 8, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Katja Loher at Anya Tish Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Gil Rocha at Presa House Gallery,...

August 20, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: “Mizukagami” by Miya Ando at Asia...

July 28, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: