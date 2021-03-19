Five-Minute Tours: The Drawing Experience at Stark Museum of Art, Orange

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

The Drawing Experience at Stark Museum of Art, Orange. Dates: February 19, 2020 – March 20, 2021.

Artist include Charles Marion Russell, Woody Big Bow, William Herbert Dunton, Nicolai Fechin, Ila McAfee, Charles Banks Wilson, John Young-Hunter, and others.

Via Stark:

“Immerse yourself in the world of drawing in this special exhibition. View drawings from the Stark Museum of Art’s collection, including some never on view before! Uncover the magic that artists seemingly use from sketch to finished drawing. Engage with work by contemporary Southeast Texas artist Sarah Douglas.”