Five-Minute Tours: Betelhem Makonnen at Big Medium, Austin

by Glasstire August 27, 2020
untitled (our misunderstanding of time, of ourselves), Detail, 2020, Rocks, watches, simulacrum grass

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Tito’s Prize 2020 Exhibiton: Betelhem Makonnen: Rock Standard Time (RST) at Big Medium, Austin. Dates: March 6 – April 4 (postponed March 17) • (reopened) August 13 – September 5, 2020.

Via Big Medium: “Rock Standard Time (RST) is an invitation to res(e)t our current climate of temporal anxiety. Feeling exiled from time, rather than being in and of it, it seems everyone is continually chasing after it and never catching up. How can we have time outside of imposed standards and within our best interests? Can we rush, if we must, but slowly? Works in photography, video, text and installation made through, with, and just in time ask us to shift our perspective and consider multiple scales and registers for time accounting.”

“Born from continuing conversations, correspondence and collaborations, the exhibition is a meditative resistance to the internalized ticks and tocks that assert we have no time to respond to ourselves, to each other, nor our world. Time in all its conjugation and tenses is inseparable from the human experience – we are time and time is on our side, yes it is.”

