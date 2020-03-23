Five-Minute Tours: Andrea Tosten at Cliff Gallery, Mountain View College, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Andrea Tosten’s solo exhibition Martyrdom at Cliff Gallery, Mountain View College, Dallas. Dates: March 9 – April 3, 2020.

Via Cliff Gallery: “Martyrdom a site specific paper installation of work by local artist Andrea Tosten.

After spending hundreds of hours slicing, folding, stitching and shaping paper into altar like forms with flanking tabernacles and cascading banners, the artist brings these components together creating a kind of hallowed space in the Cliff Gallery. Combining symbolism and imagery from her Catholic upbringing with cultural heritage and personal story, the artist transforms our gallery into a silent performance by means of reflection, provocation and contemplation.”