Five-Minute Tours: Norman Kary, Andy Don Emmons, and Viktor Ortix at Plush Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire's series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions.

Three solo shows at Plush Gallery, Dallas. Dates: March 27 – May 29, 2021.

All text below via Plush Gallery:

Norman Kary: Chaos Fields

“Dallas artist Norman Kary has a long track record of making mixed media and assemblage work. More recently, he has begun to explore a more painterly side, through two-dimensional works which build on his collage practice to communicate through the visual language of abstract painting. The pandemic has led him into a more reductive approach to his work, beginning with the practice of reconstructing puzzles, leading into an obsessive use of a three-hole punch on old magazines, the waste parts becoming dense and abstract collage paintings.”

Andy Don Emmons: Stay Back Six Feet Please

“Andy Don Emmons was born in 1966 in Fairfield, Texas, about an hour south of Dallas. He went to school in Huntsville, graduating from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1990. Now, he lives and creates art from his studio in the town of Waxahachie. His life and work are permeated with an outsider sensibility, with rural imagery mining the lineage of earlier Texas regionalists. His work also feeds off the psychedelic vibe of bands like the Thirteenth Floor Elevators, which has influenced both his art and music making.”

Viktor Ortix: Resistencia

“Viktor Ortix is an emerging artist with a street cred based in social activism and protest art. He is an indigenous artist of Mexica and Xicano descent, residing in Comanche and Caddo territory, otherwise known as Dallas, Texas. His works reflect a contemporary view of what it means to grow up brown in America. Influenced by family heritage, as well as his own anarchist identity, Viktor works to express an indigenous perspective through contemporary art media.”