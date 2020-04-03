Five-Minute Tours: Conroe Art League’s Madeley National Competition, Madeley Gallery, Conroe

by Glasstire April 3, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Conroe Art League’s Madeley National Competition, Madeley Gallery, Conroe. Dates: March 5 – March 28, 2020

Via Conroe Art League: “The Conroe Art League’s (CAL) nationwide Call for Entry to the 5th Annual Madeley National attracted the attention of artists from all over the nation. Nearly 700 pieces of art from 39 states were entered in this year’s contest. From those pieces, 64 were chosen to be on display at the CAL Gallery in March 2020 and compete for $6000 in cash prizes.”

