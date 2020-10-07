Five-Minute Tours: Lillian Warren at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

“Anya Tish Gallery is pleased to announce Parables and Everyday Stories, the third solo-exhibition of Houston-based artist, Lillian Warren. In her most recent body of work, the artist utilizes the iconography, brilliant colors, and elaborate designs of medieval manuscripts as a stage for the exploration of everyday contemporary life, often incorporating familiar faces from the Houston art scene.

“Each painting, integrating word and image, alludes to the values, vices or myths that are present in 21st century American culture that focuses on, and overemphasizes a moral ambiguity, as in: ‘The Parable of the Selfie’, ‘The Myth of Complete Certainty’ or ‘Parable of Heroic Team Effort’.”