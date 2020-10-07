Five-Minute Tours: Lillian Warren at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire October 7, 2020
Parable of Temptation, 2020, oil and acrylic on mylar, 40 x 60 in.

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Lillian Warren: Parables & Everyday Stories at Anya Tish Gallery, Houston. Dates: October 2 – 31, 2020.

Via the gallery:

“Anya Tish Gallery is pleased to announce Parables and Everyday Stories, the third solo-exhibition of Houston-based artist, Lillian Warren. In her most recent body of work, the artist utilizes the iconography, brilliant colors, and elaborate designs of medieval manuscripts as a stage for the exploration of everyday contemporary life, often incorporating familiar faces from the Houston art scene.

“Each painting, integrating word and image, alludes to the values, vices or myths that are present in 21st century American culture that focuses on, and overemphasizes a moral ambiguity, as in: ‘The Parable of the Selfie’, ‘The Myth of Complete Certainty’ or ‘Parable of Heroic Team Effort’.”

