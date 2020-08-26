Five-Minute Tours: Texas Emerging: Volume I at Foltz Fine Art, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Texas Emerging: Volume I at Foltz Fine Art, Houston. Dates: July 24 – August 29, 2020.

From the gallery: “Foltz Fine Art presents Texas Emerging: Volume I, an ongoing series of group exhibitions featuring emerging visual artist of all disciplines from the state of Texas, co-curated with visual artist Jonathan Paul Jackson. In this debut exhibition, aptly referred to as Volume I, five extraordinary Houston emerging artists on the rise are being showcased: Tom Bandage (sculpture – Austin/Houston),Theresa Escobedo (photography/installation – Houston), Ronald L Jones (mixed media/installation – Houston), Matt Manalo (painting/mixed media – Houston), and DUAL (painting/installation – Houston).

In the first volume, the caliber of the artists’ work combined with their innate sense of altruism towards fellow artists and within the greater art community that link these artists together; whether by curating exhibitions for fellow artists, organizing art shows to raise funds for charitable causes, running studio space for other artists, or having produced public art projects. Each of their individual efforts and dedication to the arts in Texas is impressive; and, in return, we wanted to celebrate these five artists, just as they have inspired so many others.

This summer is unlike previous ones, as attending art shows has been made all but impossible with the current social distancing requirements amidst an atmosphere of uncertainty in our city. However, art must go on. And it is the artist, as cultural barometers of our times with their unique ability to perceive and express the complexities and absurdities in our society, that we must support in this time.”