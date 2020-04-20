Five-Minute Tours: Larry Garmezy at Archway Gallery, Houston

by Glasstire April 20, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Larry Garmezy’s solo exhibition Mostly Water, Some Rock at Archway Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 7-April 29, 2020. 

Please note: 50% of all sales from the show will go to the Houston Food Bank. Even prior to gallery closing to the public due to COVID-19, the charity partner for this show was Empty Bowls. To purchase work, please go here

Via the gallery:

“This exhibition focuses on the element of time in two realms: water and rock. By varying the exposure time, the motion of ripples across the surface of a spring creates a natural abstraction of the scene. The rock images capture both the elements of geologic time, and the patterns created by distorted stress fields in the instant of a fracture’s growth across a cliff face at the speed of sound. The common thread between these two realms is the patterns created by the distortion of light, shape, and color created either by ripples in a spring or the convoluted fracturing of a cliff face.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Fred Spaulding at Fort Worth Community...

April 8, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: the 2020 CAM Perennial at the...

April 4, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Three Current Exhibitions at JCB Gallery...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Max Kuhn at Webb Gallery, Waxahachie

March 30, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Carl Smith’s Black and White Paintings

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Three Exhibitions at Houston Center for...

March 26, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Ann Hamilton at UT Austin Landmarks

April 11, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: The Ruby Portfolio, Jo Ann Fleischhauer...

March 28, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Two Current Exhibitions at Da Vinci...

March 23, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Elizabeth Schwaiger at Co-Lab Projects, Austin

April 9, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: