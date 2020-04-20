Five-Minute Tours: Larry Garmezy at Archway Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Larry Garmezy’s solo exhibition Mostly Water, Some Rock at Archway Gallery, Houston. Dates: March 7-April 29, 2020.

Please note: 50% of all sales from the show will go to the Houston Food Bank. Even prior to gallery closing to the public due to COVID-19, the charity partner for this show was Empty Bowls. To purchase work, please go here.

Via the gallery:

“This exhibition focuses on the element of time in two realms: water and rock. By varying the exposure time, the motion of ripples across the surface of a spring creates a natural abstraction of the scene. The rock images capture both the elements of geologic time, and the patterns created by distorted stress fields in the instant of a fracture’s growth across a cliff face at the speed of sound. The common thread between these two realms is the patterns created by the distortion of light, shape, and color created either by ripples in a spring or the convoluted fracturing of a cliff face.”