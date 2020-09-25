Five-Minute Tours: 2020 Third Coast Biennial at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

2020 Third Coast Biennial at K Space Contemporary, Corpus Christi. Dates: Sept. 4 – Oct. 2, 2020. View the exhibition at K Space Contemporary and online here.

Via K Space Contemporary: “Third Coast Biennial is a national juried exhibition of new works of art from all over the USA. This year, 608 works of art were submitted by 207 artists. 60 works were selected for exhibition. Though this year’s exhibition is heavy in painting and two-dimensional works, it includes including video work by Alyssa Chi and a performance piece by Jose Villalobos. Best of Show Award Winner is Jaylen Pigford for his painting entitled The Blessings. A video of all of the award-winning works is available on the K Space Contemporary social media pages.”

“We at K Space Contemporary have had the honor and pleasure of working with Rigoberto Luna, our 2020 Juror. Luna is a native of San Antonio, Texas, where he is the Co-founder and Exhibitions Curator of the Presa House Gallery. Since 2010 Luna has developed numerous exhibitions with a heavy focus on Latinx artists of Central and South Texas. Recently Luna served on the curatorial panel for the Third Annual Tito’s Prize (2020) at Big Medium in Austin, Texas, and curated Entre La Sombra: Life Along the Missions, a collaboration with the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture World Heritage Office and the Office Of Historic Preservation (2017).”