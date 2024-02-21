Five-Minute Tours: “THIN SPACE: Seeking Nature’s Ethereal Conduits” at Dougherty Arts Center, Austin

Rebecca BennettLeslie Kell, and Elena Lipkowski: THIN SPACE: Seeking Nature’s Ethereal Conduits at Dougherty Arts Center, Austin. Dates: February 3 – March 16, 2024.

Artist talk March 6, 7-9 p.m.

Via Dougherty Arts Center:

Rebecca BennettLeslie Kell, and Elena Lipkowski are excited to announce THIN SPACE: Seeking Nature’s Ethereal Conduits, a  three person show in the main gallery at the Dougherty Art Center in Austin, TX. The exhibit will highlight their unique perspective on how our relationships with the natural world can serve as a conduit to a deeper understanding of the ethereal, revealing the subtle magic when nature and spirit intertwine.

