Five-Minute Tours: Marky Dewhirst at Elgin Street Gallery, University of Houston

by Glasstire April 28, 2021
Fold on Subsurface, 46 x 40 in.

Marky Dewhirst: Core Obscura: Figure and Environ at Elgin Street Gallery, University of Houston, First Floor Lobby, 4224 Elgin Street, Houston. Dates: April 19 – 30 (closing reception on April 30 from 6-8 pm).

Via the artist:

“This is a solo exhibition for graduating MFA painter Marky Dewhirst from the University of Houston. Most of the works are recent black and white paintings presented as suspended cores.”

