Five-Minute Tours: Marky Dewhirst at Elgin Street Gallery, University of Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Marky Dewhirst: Core Obscura: Figure and Environ at Elgin Street Gallery, University of Houston, First Floor Lobby, 4224 Elgin Street, Houston. Dates: April 19 – 30 (closing reception on April 30 from 6-8 pm).

Via the artist:

“This is a solo exhibition for graduating MFA painter Marky Dewhirst from the University of Houston. Most of the works are recent black and white paintings presented as suspended cores.”