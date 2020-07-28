Five-Minute Tours: “Mizukagami” by Miya Ando at Asia Society Texas Center, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Mizukagami by Miya Ando from the exhibition Form is Emptiness, Emptiness is Form at Asia Society Texas Center, Houston (ASTC). Dates: November 16, 2019 – August 23, 2020.

Via ASTC: “In this video, Asia Society Texas Center curator Bridget Bray takes us on a vertical tour to explore artist Miya Ando’s Mizukagami installation, which is part of the exhibition Form is Emptiness, Emptiness is Form. Get a close look at the hammered steel panels’ textures, the cables and hardware involved, and the site-specific inspiration for this installation.”

“Visit Ando’s studio remotely this Thursday, July 30 from 6:30-7:30, where she will share a new body of work she began during quarantine, and reflect on these past months in the studio. More info here, webcast info here.”