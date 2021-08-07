Five-Minute Tours: Raymond Butler, SM Sanz, and Brent Ozaeta at Plush Gallery, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Raymond Butler, SM Sanz, and Brent Ozaeta at Plush Gallery, Dallas. Dates: June 19 – September 11, 2021.

From the gallery:

“Brent Ozaeta is a Dallas-based artist and recent recipient of the Dallas Museum of Art DeGolyer artist award. His current work builds fragmented landscapes inspired by anime and manga. The artist’s imagery is based in digital sources, becoming paintings which combine acrylic and screen printing techniques.

“Born and raised in South Dallas, Raymond Butler’s work focuses on childhood memories filtered through a prism of pop culture references. He finds creative inspiration in the sandwiches he grew up eating as a kid, ‘the food of champions for most kids growing up poor in America,’ as he says. He calls these handmade versions of his childhood menu ‘Sammies.’

“Stephanie Sanz is an illustrator and muralist from the Central American country of Panama, now based in Dallas, Texas. A main theme in her work is that of feminine allure as well as emotional vulnerability, expressed through portraits of strong and provocative women in a pop surrealist style. She paints in acrylics, ink, spray paint, and draws with graphite and marker on a variety of surfaces.”