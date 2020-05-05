Five-Minute Tours: Looking Glass at Kinder HSPVA, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Looking Glass at the Kinder HSPVA. The show includes works by three of the school’s seniors: Leah Clemons, Gabrielle Lansangan, and Evelyn Wattenbarger.

From HSPVA: “One of the highlights for seniors at Kinder HSPVA is a culminating performance or art show celebrating the four years of work that every student has created. Because of the transition to virtual learning, many of our seniors did not have that experience.

For our Visual Arts students who did not get to have a physical Senior Show, they have created a virtual show that will be able to celebrate their work with friends, family and the community.

Looking Glass celebrates the work of three seniors and represents how all of us interpret lives through our own eyes and our own art.

—Leah Clemons – will pursue a major in Fiber at Kansas City Art Institute next year

—Gabrielle Lansangan – will study Biology at University of Houston

—Evelyn Wattenbarger – will study Biomedical Mechanical Engineering at University of Ottawa next year”