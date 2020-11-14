Five-Minute Tours: Nela Garzón at Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston (IHCH)

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Nela Garzón: Made in China at Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston (IHCH). Dates: Opening November 20, 2020 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm (reservations required) through January 3, 2021. Guided Tours available by appointment only, free admission.

Via IHCH:

“Through three different artistic disciplines, such as fiber art, sculpture and painting, Nela Garzón questions the mercantile and disposable paradigm of objects in conflict with cultural identities.

“The body of work produced for this project inquires about the wide effects of consumerism and mass production and comments on the loss of cultural identity in the hands of globalization and industrialization. This global problem supported by us (consumers), besides devastating the environment, affects everyone but mostly minorities who have been maintaining the cultural heritage and diversity of the world alive.”