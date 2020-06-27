Five-Minute Tours: Will van Overbeek at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Will van Overbeek: 24 Summers at Barton Springs at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Dates: May 29 – June 27, 2020.

From the museum: “Nothing says, ‘SUMMER’ better than sun, water and people in bathing suits. LMFA is kicking off our social distancing summer with 35 photographs in an exhibition titled ’24 Summers at Barton Springs.’

These photographs by Austin photographer Will van Overbeek debuted at the Austin Museum of Art in 2007 and were acquired for LMFA’s permanent collection in 2017 through the Blanton Museum deaccession of the Austin Contemporary’s Permanent Collection. Overbeek, studied with University of Texas photography giants Garry Winogrand and Russel Lee.

The series began in 1983 when Rolling Stone magazine commissioned different photographers around the country to take black and white pictures near their homes on memorial day. The brief instructed the photographers to take photos that say something about how people spend their summers.

Rolling Stone Photo Editor Laurie Kratochvil suggested that Barton Springs might be a good spot to shoot. Overbeek spent the day there and ultimately returned to take color pictures every summer for the next 23 years.

Overbeek’s magazine credits include Texas Monthly, Sports Illustrated, The Smithsonian, Readers Digest, Esquire, Life, Rolling Stone and National Geographic Traveler. His work can also be found in the permanent museum collections of: The Museum of Fine Art, Houston, The Wittliff Collection at Texas State, The Blanton Museum of Art, The Harry Ransom Center, Photography Collection of Dolph Briscoe Center for American History. Overbeek is currently a contributing photographer at Texas Highways Magazine.”