Five-Minute Tours: AKIRASH at the George Washington Carver Museum, Austin

Glasstire's series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions.

AKIRASH: Majele (Venomous) at the George Washington Carver Museum in Austin. Dates: January 25 – June 27, 2020.

“Impacted by the forced separation of children from their parents at the U.S. Mexico border, Majele (Venomous) asks us to reckon with this dark moment in time. How can we heal the wounds, drain the venom, and live together in mutual respect and dignity.

AKIRASH (Olaniyi R. Akindiya) is the recipient of numerous awards, grants, and fellowships including the Innovative Artist Award from the Mid America Artist Alliance (MAAA / NEA), Pollock Krasner Foundation Award, Santo Foundation and Commonwealth Connection Award UK.”