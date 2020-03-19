Five-Minute Tours: AKIRASH at the George Washington Carver Museum, Austin

by Glasstire March 19, 2020
FacebookTwitterEmail

AKIRASH: Majele (Venomous) at the George Washington Carver Museum in Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See past Five-Minute Tours here.

AKIRASH: Majele (Venomous) at the George Washington Carver Museum in Austin. Dates: January 25 – June 27, 2020.

“Impacted by the forced separation of children from their parents at the U.S. Mexico border, Majele (Venomous) asks us to reckon with this dark moment in time. How can we heal the wounds, drain the venom, and live together in mutual respect and dignity.

AKIRASH (Olaniyi R. Akindiya) is the recipient of numerous awards, grants, and fellowships including the Innovative Artist Award from the Mid America Artist Alliance (MAAA / NEA), Pollock Krasner Foundation Award, Santo Foundation and Commonwealth Connection Award UK.”

0 comment

You may also like

Five-Minute Tours: Patrick Turk at Art Museum of...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Edward Lane McCartney at Hooks-Epstein Galleries,...

March 18, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Francesca Fuchs at Talley Dunn Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Edgar Meza at Front Gallery, Houston

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Prints by Flatbed Press at the...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Carl Smith’s Black and White Paintings

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Mary Hayslip at Devin Borden Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: Katja Loher at Anya Tish Gallery,...

March 17, 2020

Top Five: March 19, 2020: Art You Can...

March 19, 2020

Five-Minute Tours: BYKERT & MORE at Texas Gallery,...

March 19, 2020

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: