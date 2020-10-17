Five-Minute Tours: Darcie Book and Shawn Camp at ICOSA, Austin

by Glasstire October 17, 2020
Shawn Camp, “Closer Every Time”, oil on wood, 5×5 inches, 2020

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Darcie Book and Shawn Camp: Comity of Ghosts at ICOSA, Austin. Dates: October 3 – 31, 2020.

Via ICOSA:

Comity of Ghosts: New Work by Darcie Book and Shawn Camp is comprised of disparate objects and images, connected by their experiences as living beings, and examined through a lens of collective vulnerability. Through a conjured manipulation of substance and light, the show oscillates between visceral physicality and ethereal immateriality. Tiptoeing back and forth between realms of the living and the dead, Book and Camp invite us into a world where time expands and contracts. Our normal waypoints are nowhere to be found – there is only the echo of a familiar memory as we float in the darkness amongst ghosts, friendly and otherwise.”

