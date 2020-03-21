Five-Minute Tours: 500XIT at 500X, Dallas

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See past Five-Minute Tours here.

500XIT is a group show currently on view at 500X in Dallas. This exhibition is open (by appointment) through April 4, 2020 (though 500X is working to extend it), and patrons may email [email protected] to make an appointment on Saturdays and Sundays.

Via 500X: “We will be displaying a condensed show in order to feature work by 500X members who were scheduled to have their solo exhibitions and project spaces from March, April, and May as well as some collaborative projects with outside artists.”

Artists shown in order in the video:

1. Ross Faircloth: solo show “exit through the pit” / gelatin silver photographs of 500X

2. Grace Sydney Pham: solo show “Global Heating Pool Party”/photographs and installation with Greta Thunberg candles

3. Michelle Thomas Richardson: solo show “Ripple Effect”/ installation of blue vinyl

4. Ashley Whitt: solo show “Hide”/ photographs, Polaroids, videos/GIFs, and sculptural book

5. Justin Strickland: solo show/ paintings

6. Ryder Richards and Jihye Han: project space show curated by member Kasey Short/ installation and sculptures

7. Scott Bell: solo show: “Sidetracked”/paintings

8. Molly Valentine Dierks: solo show: “Silicone Lover”/ sculpture