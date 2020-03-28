Five-Minute Tours: The Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Spanish Colonial Gallery at the Art Museum of South Texas, Corpus Christi

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

The Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Spanish Colonial Gallery, a permanent exhibition on view at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi.

“The Art Museum of South Texas opened its first permanent exhibition, The Dr. Clotilde “Dr. Cleo” P. Garcia Spanish Colonial Gallery, on May 22nd, 2016. The installation showcases many Spanish Colonial, pre-Columbian, and contemporary works inspired and influenced by artisans and artists of that time.”