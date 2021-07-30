Five-Minute Tours: Kel Brown, Emily Eisenhart, and Russell Brxwn at Big Medium, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Markers: Kel Brown, Emily Eisenhart, and Russell Brxwn at Big Medium, Austin. Dates: July 17 – August 28, 2021.

Via Big medium:

“Big Medium is pleased to present Markers, the individual and collaborative work of Kel Brown, Russell Brxwn, and Emily Eisenhart. Exploring the rhythmic language of lines, color, and minimal paint strokes, these Austin-based artists are each leaving their marks across the city, working on the sides of buildings, the surfaces of everyday functional objects, textiles, and more. Their individual practices often involve and advocate for connection and community, transforming public spaces into intimate ones that keep our city visually dynamic and emotionally grounded.”