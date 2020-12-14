Five-Minute Tours: Sterling Allen at Northern-Southern, Austin

by Glasstire December 14, 2020
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Sterling Allen: Photorealism at Northern-Southern, Austin. Dates: December 2-19, 2020.

Via Northern-Southern:

“The entire show takes place on the exterior grounds of an overlook-able, un-leased building on West Anderson Lane. Constructed both in his studio and on site, each artwork exists in conjunction with the surrounding environment, slipping between obvious and invisible. Viewers can expect to spend time searching.”

Also:

“Sterling Allen has been making installations outside for a few years now. Because he does this without formal permission, the pieces must be installed, photographed, and promptly removed. Thus, the installations exist in pictures, and that creates a problem not uncommon in contemporary life. Think of this project as a stretch in two opposite directions: on one hand, Sterling insists on the complex artistic importance of place; on the other hand, he prompts himself to communicate that complexity only in pictures. Photorealism is the first formal outdoor exhibition within this ongoing practice.”

To visit: Sign up here.

