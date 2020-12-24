Five-Minute Tours: “20 in 2020 – Part 2: 2011 to 2020 International Focus” at Deborah Colton Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

20 in 2020 – Part 2: 2011 to 2020 International Focus at Deborah Colton Gallery, Houston. Dates: December 5, 2020 to January 9, 2021

Via the gallery: