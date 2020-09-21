Five-Minute Tours: Julie Anand and Damon Sauer at Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery, UT Permian Basin, Odessa

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Julie Anand & Damon Sauer: Ground Truth: Corona Landmarks at Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery, UT Permian Basin, Odessa. Dates: September 1 – October 3, 2020.

Via Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery: “Cold War defense meets 21st-century satellites meet desert ecology meets fine arts in this display of huge, magnificent photographs.”