Five-Minute Tours: James Drake at Moody Gallery, Houston

James Drake: The Heart Has Many Rivers (For Carmen) Drawings 1962-2023 at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: January 13 – February 24, 2024.

Book Signing: Saturday, February 24, 2-5 p.m.

Via the gallery:

“Moody Gallery is pleased to present an exhibition of work by James Drake. The Heart Has Many Rivers (For Carmen): Drawings 1962-2023 marks the artist’s eighth solo exhibition with the gallery. In support of the world premiere performance of Can We Know the Sound of Forgiveness, commissioned for the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University and in collaboration with Carnegie Hall, the exhibition will feature James Drake’s major drawing of the same title, by which the performance is inspired. In conjunction with the large drawing, a survey of drawings from 1962 until 2023 will also be on view.”