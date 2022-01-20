Top Five: January 20, 2022

by Glasstire January 20, 2022
Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

For last week’s picks, please go here.

A photograph of the interior of a gallery with brightly colored fiber works on the walls.

Installation view of “Rachel Comminos: Going Through It” at Rojo Gallery.

1. Rachel Comminos: Going Through It
Rojo Gallery (San Antonio)
January 12 – February 26, 2022

From Rojo Gallery:

“Rachel Comminos is a multidisciplinary visual artist based out of Harlingen, Texas, currently focusing on textile work and design. The artist on their work: ‘My current art practice connects me to my familial penchant for crafting which after a lifetime of making things feels instinctual. During my artistic process is when I communicate within myself, and in showing these works, I am communicating pieces of me.’”

A graphite drawing of squares and rectangles drawn in perspective to resemble cascading staircases or spaces. The drawing is created as an optical illusion which can be confusing for the viewer to make sense of.

Zoë Shulman, “Ketamine IX,” 2020, graphite on paper, 15.25 x 12.25 inches. Image: Camiba Gallery

2. Zoë Shulman: NEUROPLASTIC
Camiba Gallery (Austin)
January 20 – February 26, 2022

From Camiba Gallery:

Neuroplastic is a series of visionary paintings, drawings, metal prints, and animations by Austin based artist Zoë Shulman that employ geometric abstraction to explore the intersections between psychotherapy, psychedelic medicine, and art therapy. While undergoing cognitive behavioral therapy and clinical Ketamine treatments, the artist created these idiosyncratic artworks as transformational stepping stones on her personal healing journey through PTSD and depression.”

A postcard size designed graphic that has the following text, "for the time being. Alicia Eggert. Annette Lawrence. Bethelhem Makonnen. Kristen Cochran. January 18 - February 18. Panel Talk and Reception February 3, 2022 5-8 p.m."

“for the time being,” postcard. Image: Texas Woman’s University.

3. for the time being
Texas Woman’s University (Denton)
January 18 – February 18, 2022

From Texas Woman’s University:

for the time being, [is] an exhibition curated by faculty at TWU that features works by prominent artists Annette Lawrence, Betelhem Makonnen, Kristen Cochran, and Alicia Eggert. [The exhibition] centers around each artist’s unique relationship with time. Whether embedded in their working process or surfacing as a message, the works are inherently philosophical as they relate to the construct of time in unique and innovative ways.”

A painting using acrylic on a vintage chalkboard to create the illusion that the painting is made with chalk. The image in the painting is a very realistic depiction of a wooded area in winter with little foliage. A snowy path meanders through the trees. The work also includes sticks of chalk, plaster acorns, and an eraser set on the ledge of the chalkboard. Artwork by Helen Altman.

Helen Altman, “Cold Road 3,” 2021, acrylic on vintage slate chalkboard, cast plaster, chalk, brass label, and eraser, 23 x 32.75 x 2 inches. Image: Moody Gallery

4. HELEN ALTMAN: COLD ROAD
Moody Gallery (Houston)
December 11 – January 22, 2022

From Moody Gallery:

Cold Road marks the artist’s eighth solo exhibition with the gallery. For this exhibition, Altman continues to focus on her fascination with the environment and deep appreciation of the natural world. A new series of paintings on vintage slate chalkboards will be on view as well as a new series of oak trees painted on paper. In her images of flora and fauna, Altman touches on themes of ephemerality, imperfection, and destruction.”

An acrylic painting by Emil Bisttram. The painting features concentric circles. The center circle is filled with geometric lines which create a multi-pointed star. Most circles beyond that are painted, however, the outer circles are blank.

Emil Bisttram, “Radiance,” 1967, acrylic on masonite, 50 x 44 inches. On loan from the Ladd Collection. Image: Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

5. Southwest Abstractions of Emil Bisttram
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (Canyon)
September 21 – March 19, 2022

From the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum:

“Emil Bisttram (1895-1976) was one of the leading painters in the Southwest during the twentieth century. This exhibition will be drawn exclusively from an extensive collection of Bisttram paintings from the Ladd Family of Amarillo. This is the first time this group of works has been exhibited together in a museum or public setting.

This research and the production of the exhibition demonstrate how a West Texas private collection of Bisttram’s paintings can uniquely reveal this important artist’s place in the complex history of American modernism. We are grateful to the Ladd Family of Amarillo for allowing this special group of paintings to be shared with the public.”

0 comment

